Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.60 on Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and $2.43 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00018434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Kucoin. During the last week, Elastos has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.03463108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00201676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,351,805 coins and its circulating supply is 17,363,998 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

