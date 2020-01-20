Electra (ECA) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $6,339.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, CoinBene and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, Electra has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,515,459,879 coins and its circulating supply is 28,648,303,326 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.