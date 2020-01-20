Elite Hits Market Capitalization of $496,047.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Elite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Elite has a market cap of $496,047.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elite has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003963 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026333 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000750 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041451 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Elite

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,362,598,239 coins and its circulating supply is 26,560,245,124 coins. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

