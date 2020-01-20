Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $30,251.00 and $7.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.01930494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

