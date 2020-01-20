Elysian Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $71,687.00 and $1.40 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, Liquid, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

