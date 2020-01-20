Elysium Trading Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00656840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007545 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.