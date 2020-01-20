Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.11.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.60 on Monday, hitting C$58.75. The company had a trading volume of 172,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. Emera has a twelve month low of C$44.58 and a twelve month high of C$58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Emera will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

