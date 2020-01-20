Enbridge (ENB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) recently:

1/15/2020 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2020 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Enbridge was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

ENB opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

