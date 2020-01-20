EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $233.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $159,803.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

