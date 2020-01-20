Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $248,711.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, DEx.top and CoinBene. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $248,711.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.01274887 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036106 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, CoinBene, DEx.top, BitForex, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Coinall, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

