Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.25 by UBS Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €8.25 ($9.59) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.53).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

