Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Plans Feb 20 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a feb 20 dividend on Monday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

ERF opened at C$8.44 on Monday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$7.32 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.87.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

