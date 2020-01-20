Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €16.50 ($19.19) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.33 ($18.98).

ENGI stock opened at €15.25 ($17.73) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.61 and a 200-day moving average of €14.23. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

