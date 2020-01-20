Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Critical Review

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get NVE alerts:

NVE has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 56.32% 16.61% 16.41% Enphase Energy 8.92% 62.77% 10.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVE and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $26.47 million 13.20 $14.51 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $316.16 million 12.19 -$11.63 million ($0.12) -262.50

NVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enphase Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NVE and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 1 2 9 0 2.67

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $35.05, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than NVE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.