EOS Market Capitalization Tops $3.35 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00040913 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Coinone, EXX and DOBI trade. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and approximately $2.89 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,179,695 coins and its circulating supply is 949,479,683 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinEx, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Zebpay, C2CX, Instant Bitex, BtcTrade.im, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Hotbit, CoinTiger, COSS, Coinone, Neraex, WazirX, Bibox, Bithumb, Huobi, ChaoEX, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Kraken, BigONE, Poloniex, CPDAX, Bitbns, Exmo, Livecoin, Rfinex, Binance, DOBI trade, RightBTC, Coindeal, CoinBene, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, OEX, EXX, Koinex, ABCC, GOPAX, Kuna, Bilaxy, Gate.io, DigiFinex, OKEx, Upbit, Coinbe, QBTC, Ovis, Bitfinex, YoBit, Kucoin, BCEX, Fatbtc, Coinrail, BitFlip, Vebitcoin, Tidebit, BitMart, Cobinhood, LBank, Mercatox, IDAX, Tidex, Bit-Z, IDCM and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

