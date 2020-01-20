Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 20th (AFN, APHA, AR, BAYN, BBD.B, BEP, BOSS, BYL, CAS, CBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 20th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was given a C$60.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$11.00 to C$10.30.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) was given a C$2.80 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) was given a C$65.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$0.85 to C$0.95. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$16.50.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$14.50.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €40.60 ($47.21) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$56.00 to C$60.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$58.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was given a C$114.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$73.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 61 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.50 ($5.23) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €145.00 ($168.60) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €205.00 ($238.37) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

