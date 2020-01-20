Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 20th (AAUKF, ACN, ADS, AGCO, ALSN, BERY, BK, BOLD, BSM, CAGDF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 20th:

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $118.00 target price on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $233.00 price target on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock.

