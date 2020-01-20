Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 20th (ALL, ATDRY, BBU, CNO, CRM, PLD, SIE, SII, SNYYF, VAR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 20th:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The shares of Allstate Corporation have outperformed the industry, year to date. The company is poised to grow on the back of its solid property and liability segment. A number of initiatives undertaken by Allstate to improve profitability in its auto segment are now driving growth. A strong balance sheet and intelligent capital management are the other positives. Some acquisitions made recently should provide diversification benefits and aid its inorganic growth. Increasing net investment income is another positive. Its growing service business provides diversified revenue stream. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings being revised upward over the last seven days. However, it is exposed to catastrophe losses, owing to the large property insurance business. Escalating expenses might weigh on margins.”

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s top-line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth as well. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company on the back of growth initiatives launched in the last two years, will likely boost its growth going forward. Its capital management and reducing expenses also impress. It has been raising its quarterly dividend since 2013. The company has invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity as well as sales and advertising. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, its deteriorating debt burden persists to elevate interest expenses, which drains the margins. A decline in interest earned ratio along with high debt raises financial risk.”

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Prologis have outperformed its industry in the past year. In early January, the company completed its buyout of warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust Inc. (IPT) in an all-cash deal worth $4 billion, including debt, from Black Creek Group. The transaction will boost Prologis' presence in strategic markets across the United States, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle and New Jersey. Further, it indicates Prologis’ efforts to bank on growth opportunities amid healthy operating fundamentals in the industrial real estate markets. Given its balance-sheet strength, the company remains well poised to capitalize on this favorable trend. However, higher supply in future will impact rent and occupancy growth. Any protectionist trade policies will add to the company’s woes.”

Siemens (FRA:SIE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Sprott (TSE:SII) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $156.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varian continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. A solid guidance for fiscal 2020 paints a bright picture as well. Expansion in gross and operating margins is an added positive. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Varian exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit saw a soft quarter. Moreover, Varian’s APAC revenues were hurt by headwinds in Japan.”

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

