Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ESC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

ESC stock opened at GBX 14.80 ($0.19) on Monday. Escape Hunt has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.20). The company has a market cap of $3.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98.

Escape Hunt Company Profile

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

