Espers Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Espers has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a total market capitalization of $568,180.00 and approximately $236.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.01276111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00052321 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00226577 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073574 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001881 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

