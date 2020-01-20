Ether-1 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,927.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $129,401.00 and approximately $26,927.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00322807 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002327 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,116,372 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

