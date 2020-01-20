Ethereum Cash Achieves Market Cap of $47,558.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $47,558.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

