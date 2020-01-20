Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $8.51 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $8.51 or 0.00098994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, ChaoEX, Coinut and BitForex. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $990.39 million and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.01903385 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Coinroom, Exrates, BigONE, Bitbns, Kraken, CoinEx, EXX, Korbit, Liquid, Crex24, BCEX, LBank, BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, Ovis, BTC Markets, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Koineks, C2CX, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, OKCoin International, Bitfinex, Indodax, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bibox, Poloniex, Coinhub, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinnest, CoinExchange, FCoin, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Upbit, RightBTC, Coinbase Pro, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Coinut, Gate.io, BitForex, Cryptomate, HBUS, ZB.COM, Gatehub, BtcTrade.im, C-CEX, Bitsane, Exmo, QBTC, Instant Bitex, ABCC, Binance and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

