EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $65,987.00 and approximately $7,366.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.