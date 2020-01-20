Ethos Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Ethos token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05375202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.