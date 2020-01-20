EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Hits $182,158.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. EUNO has a total market cap of $182,158.00 and approximately $207.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005882 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002957 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,393,363 coins and its circulating supply is 31,378,657 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.