Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) price target (down from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.23) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.77. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.