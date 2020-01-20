Europa Oil & Gas’ (EOG) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EOG opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million and a P/E ratio of -14.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.41. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

