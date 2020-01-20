Eva Cash Price Tops $0.0025 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. Eva Cash has a market cap of $2,287.00 and $35.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.05621713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128277 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.