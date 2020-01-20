EvenCoin Price Down 13.2% This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $246,331.00 and approximately $373,452.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00322847 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002327 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008309 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

