EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $282,341.00 and $8.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01290431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00052541 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00218070 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073265 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001860 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,154,805 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.