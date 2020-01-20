EveryCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $107,527.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. EveryCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $107,527.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EveryCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

