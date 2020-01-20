ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,894.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $296,894.00 and $501.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.