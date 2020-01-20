EXMR Reaches Market Cap of $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001881 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

