Exosis Market Capitalization Reaches $56,667.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Exosis has a total market cap of $56,667.00 and approximately $22,839.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,655.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.01932689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.00 or 0.03974901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00664193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00753308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00102279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010336 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00619022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 492,961 coins and its circulating supply is 327,961 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

