Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,384 ($31.36).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,635 ($34.66) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,538.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,486.06. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54). The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

