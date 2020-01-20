Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target (up from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,384 ($31.36).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,641.69 ($34.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,538.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,486.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 1,868 ($24.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,702 ($35.54).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

