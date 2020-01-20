Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $408,413.00 and $2,448.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $24.68. During the last week, Faceter has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05375202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.