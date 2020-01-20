Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $24.13 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges including BitAsset, MXC, BiKi and HitBTC. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $24.13 million and $7.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.05413596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025768 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127676 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,339,072 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, KuCoin, Binance, WazirX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, BiKi, MXC, Coinall, Bittrex, BitMax, Bitrabbit, Coinsuper, BitAsset, Korbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

