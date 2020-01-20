Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,812.50 ($37.00).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.73) on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,086.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,164.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

