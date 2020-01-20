Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Cap Reaches $183,390.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $183,390.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038294 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00328770 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002330 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.