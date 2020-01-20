Flash Market Cap Reaches $3.16 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Flash has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Flash has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

