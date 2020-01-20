Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,206.25 ($107.95).

FLTR opened at GBX 9,128 ($120.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,071.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

