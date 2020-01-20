Footballcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Livecoin and Exrates. Over the last week, Footballcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,269.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

