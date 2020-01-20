Fortuna Reaches One Day Volume of $7,136.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $297,981.00 and approximately $7,136.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, TOPBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

