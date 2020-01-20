Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRA. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.50 ($90.12).

FRA:FRA opened at €71.76 ($83.44) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.44.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

