FTX Token Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $220.95 million and $5.63 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00026260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.42 or 0.05654882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034069 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127893 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001278 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003911 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,889,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,017,250 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.