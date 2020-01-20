Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FSTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

FSTA opened at GBX 970 ($12.76) on Monday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 846 ($11.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 954.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,050.14.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

