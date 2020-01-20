Fusion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.68 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and IDEX. Fusion has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $1.68 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000294 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,520.30 or 0.98059063 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

