Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364.80 ($17.95).

Get Future alerts:

FUTR opened at GBX 1,434 ($18.86) on Monday. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,410.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,240.60.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 1,045,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42), for a total transaction of £14,634,816 ($19,251,270.72). Also, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.